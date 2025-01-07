Aryna Sabalenka is the clear favorite to win a third consecutive Australian Open title later this month, but the Belarusian’s rise to world No. 1 came through never underestimating her competition.

Undefeated at Melbourne Park since a fourth-round loss to Kaia Kanepi in 2022, the 26-year-old began her season by claiming her 18th career WTA title in Brisbane on Sunday.

Sabalenka knows, however, that her winning streak and ranking will mean little to the other 127 women in the draw. To claim a fourth major title on Jan. 25, she’ll need another monumental effort.

"Every time you're out there, you have to compete, you have to fight," she said Sunday after beating Russian Polina Kudermetova in the Brisbane final. "You have to show why you are world No. 1 or why you're in the top 10. It doesn't matter. You have to show your level, and you have to fight for it."

For all her power and weapons on court, Sabalenka’s path to the top was far from smooth. She had to completely rebuild her serve after battling a bad case of the "yips" in 2021. She was once as famous for her extraordinary tally of errors and on-court meltdowns as she was for her prodigious forehand.

Sabalenka famously has a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm, representing her Chinese zodiac sign and reflecting her ferocious competitiveness on court.

While the comparison is valid in that regard, it might fall short in one area. With the exception of mothers and their cubs, tigers are solitary animals.

Similar to Australian former Grand Slam champion Ash Barty, Sabalenka’s success came only after surrounding herself with a tight-knit support team. Coach Anton Dubrov, fitness trainer Jason Stacy, and hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski now accompany her on tour. Their importance is evident by her emotional speeches of thanks to them after her triumphs.

"I have great people around me. I'm able to have fun off court and be focused on the court," Sabalenka said. "I think it's a balance of on- and off-court life – being able to work really hard, stay focused on your goals, but at the same time have some fun so you're not going to drive yourself crazy."

Sabalenka, who won her first U.S. Open title last year, has lost only once in her last 28 matches at the two hardcourt Grand Slams and will take some stopping on Melbourne Park’s blue courts.

"I definitely feel confident in my game. I'm just excited. I love playing there," she added in Brisbane. "I love to fight for my dream. Those are the conditions where I feel really comfortable. I'm just super excited heading to the Australian Open."