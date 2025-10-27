Italian top seed Jannik Sinner mounted a stirring comeback to defeat Germany’s Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a pulsating Vienna Open final on Sunday, clinching his fourth ATP Tour title of the season and second crown in Austria’s capital.

The world No. 2, who beat Zverev in straight sets at this year’s Australian Open, extended his indoor hard-court winning streak to 21 matches. The 24-year-old also captured his 22nd career tour-level title and recorded his 51st victory over a fellow top-10 opponent.

In a high-quality duel that lasted two hours and 28 minutes, Sinner fired 11 aces and blasted 44 winners, sealing the match with trademark composure and relentless baseline aggression.

“It feels amazing,” Sinner said. “It was such a difficult start in the final for me. Down a break ... I had some chances in the first set, couldn’t use them. He was serving very well.

“I tried to stick there mentally, trying to play my best tennis when it counts. The third set was a bit of a roller coaster. I was feeling the ball very well at times. I tried to push.

“Very happy to win another title. It’s very special.”

The win also allowed the four-time Grand Slam champion to level his head-to-head record against Zverev at four wins apiece.

“I’d like to congratulate Jannik, whose level has been off the charts these last two years,” Zverev said. “Currently, for me, you’re the best player in the world.

“What an amazing year – four Grand Slam finals and two Grand Slam titles. This week, of course, simply the best player here in Vienna.”

World No. 3 Zverev saved a break point to hold the opening game before breaking Sinner to go 3-1 up in the first set. Zverev claimed the opener 6-3, landing four aces to Sinner’s two, with the 28-year-old German dominating the rallies.

Sinner fought back in the second set, outwitting Zverev with a crosscourt drop shot to earn his first break and take a 2-0 lead.

The Italian took greater control of the rallies, forcing Zverev wide on his forehand side. Zverev won only two points in Sinner’s last two service games as the Italian closed out the set 6-3.

The deciding set turned into a gripping battle with the score locked at 4-4. Sinner appeared to be struggling with cramp in his left hamstring during the seventh game but refused to back down.

Zverev looked poised to clinch victory after edging ahead 5-4, but Sinner dug deep to level the match before producing a crucial break for 6-5. He then held his nerve to serve out the match and secure his second title in Vienna.

“Yeah, it was very difficult, of course,” Sinner said. “The most important thing is to not give up – to stay there and understand what the situation is. I just tried to make the right choices at the right time. I think that was the key today.

“Serving well and saving energy in my service games was important too. It was a great performance from me, but I feel like it was from both sides.”