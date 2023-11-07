Just two months after relinquishing the No. 1 ranking, Iga Swiatek has come full circle, securing the year-end No. 1 ranking in women's tennis with an astounding performance.

Swiatek's strategy was simple: to focus on playing her best tennis, and the results spoke for themselves. She overwhelmed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the WTA Finals, capping a series of dominant performances.

"This year was like a highlight of this mental (approach) – just being narrow with your head, only thinking about the right stuff," said the 22-year-old Polish sensation, the youngest WTA Finals champion since 2011.

Swiatek's flawless run in the tour's season-closing championship saw her go 5-0, winning all 10 sets she played and surrendering a mere 20 games. This feat marked the fewest games lost by a winner in the event for the top eight women since the round-robin format's return in 2003.

Pegula, impressed by Swiatek's determination, noted, "She clearly really wanted that ranking. I mean, you could tell by the way she was competing here. ... She was, like today, crushing people."

Swiatek's victory extended her winning streak to 11 matches, and she now boasts a 68-11 record in 2023 with six trophies, including her fourth career Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

Pegula praised Swiatek's incredible year, which also allowed her to regain the No. 1 ranking she held from April 2022 until September, when Aryna Sabalenka overtook her following the U.S. Open.

In a dramatic semifinal showdown in Cancun, Swiatek defeated Sabalenka, a match that began on Saturday, was interrupted by rain, and concluded on Sunday. Despite Pegula's impressive nine-match winning streak leading up to the final, Swiatek emerged as the clear victor.

Swiatek outperformed Pegula in winners (9-6) and committed significantly fewer unforced errors (23-6). She broke Pegula's serve five times and faced only one break point, which came as she served for the match in the final game.

Swiatek's domination continued with her winning 25 of 36 points in the first set and 26 of 36 in the second.

The final took place under mostly clear skies with considerably less wind than players had faced throughout the week. Most importantly, there was no rain to interrupt the match.

In the doubles event, Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia clinched the title, defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the U.S. and Ellen Perez of Australia with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Both the singles and doubles title matches were originally scheduled for Sunday but were postponed due to intermittent showers that affected the tournament.

Pegula summed up the week by acknowledging the challenges the players faced, saying, "It hasn't been the easiest week, for any of us."