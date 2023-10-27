Turkish wheelchair tennis national team player Ebru Sulak, a 43-year-old mother of a child, has a dream – to enable disabled children to engage in sports.

Hailing from Istanbul and representing the Çubuklu Tennis Club on the national stage, Sulak's life took a challenging turn in 2001 when she suffered a spinal cord injury because of a fall from her balcony.

Despite learning that she would not be able to walk again after extensive treatments, Sulak never lost her unwavering determination to embrace life.

Sulak's journey into the world of sports commenced in 2009 with golf, but it was tennis that she ultimately described as the sport that "resided in her heart."

Tennis became her newfound passion, and she seamlessly integrated herself into the world of tennis.

On the courts, Sulak battles her opponents with unwavering determination.

She participated in international competitions from 2010 to 2020, showcasing her talent on the global stage.

However, COVID-19, followed by sponsorship challenges, temporarily hindered her participation in international events.

Currently, a senior student majoring in Sports Management at Marmara University's Faculty of Sports Sciences, Sulak is well aware of the importance of education.

She diligently pursues her studies, recognizing that if the time comes to step away from her beloved sport, having an education will be essential.

Ebru Sulak's exceptional achievements in wheelchair tennis were exemplified when she clinched first place in the women's doubles category at the Wheelchair 100th Year Tennis Tournament, organized by the Turkish Tennis Federation in Bodrum.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), she revealed she has been playing tennis since 2010.

After realizing that she wouldn't have the chance to walk again, Sulak's focus shifted to appreciating what she still had and maintaining her existing health to prevent further deterioration.

She emphasized her commitment to physiotherapy, dedicating 2-3 days a week to the rehabilitation process.

"I genuinely aspire to continue representing my country successfully," Sulak shared, underlining the pivotal role that tennis plays in her life.

She temporarily paused her athletic pursuits during the 2020 pandemic, during which she welcomed the arrival of her child.

Resuming her tennis journey after a break of about two years, Sulak expressed: "I have participated in classification tournaments and national championships held in our country. Currently, international competitions seem a bit distant due to our inability to secure sponsors. If we find sponsorship, I wholeheartedly wish to represent my country abroad."

In her inspiring conclusion, Sulak pointed out: "While many of my disabled friends cannot leave their homes, this sport allowed me to represent my country abroad, independently pushing my wheelchair in the challenging conditions of Istanbul needing no one's assistance. If I can't use my legs, I need strong arms. That's why sports have become a crucial factor in my life. One of my biggest goals is to introduce non-athletic disabled children to sports and bring meaning to their lives. That's why I continue my struggle. I know sports can be a transformative force in the lives of disabled individuals. That's why it's always a part of my life. When I see my fellow disabled friends, I am elated by their strong characters."