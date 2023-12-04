The Turkish wheelchair tennis national team has called on disabled people to step into the limelight rather than confining themselves at home.

Antalya, where the wheelchair tennis national team is currently conducting training camps and participating in tournaments, became the stage for players and coaches to discuss their goals and issue a call to people with disabilities, as they spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Uğur Altınel, a national para tennis player and a candidate for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, shared his journey of competing in the category for athletes with disabilities in both hands and feet.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Altınel emphasized his direct aim to qualify for the Paris Games.

Having transitioned from wheelchair basketball, Altınel expressed the common dream among athletes: "Like every athlete, our dream is to go to the Olympics and wave our country's flag."

Altınel highlighted the significance of wheelchair tennis in their lives, describing it as the "legs" that enable them to both navigate the chair and play tennis with their two arms.

He encouraged people with disabilities to believe in themselves, rejecting pity and advocating for an active lifestyle, stating: "Because we are on the grand stage of this sport. I chose to be applauded. Rather than sitting at home applauding, it's always better to step onto the stage and be applauded. Instead of watching the street from their windows, they should savor the atmosphere outside."

Emirhan Toper, a Paralympic national tennis player, revealed his nomination as a candidate for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games after 7.5 years of wheelchair tennis.

Toper, emphasizing the importance of overcoming self-imposed limitations, urged individuals not to restrict themselves by thinking, "I am disabled."

"When I was 6.5, I rode a two-wheeled mountain bike with prosthetics. Families should never make a distinction like 'my child is disabled,'" he explained.

Zeliha Aksak, another national tennis player, drew attention to her presence in the Olympic arena and expressed her ambition to elevate her world ranking until July.

Turkish wheelchair tennis national team player Zeliha Aksak poses for a photo after an interview, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 29, 2023. (AA Photo)

Aksak acknowledged the significant support extended by both the state and citizens to people with disabilities and urged others not to harbor thoughts of feeling small or different.

Ali Ataman, a wheelchair tennis player, discussed their progress on the road to the Paralympic Games, emphasizing the intense tournament schedule.

He underscored the role of sports as the best form of rehabilitation and encouraged all people with disabilities to engage in sports for a transformative impact on their lives.

Fatih Karataş, a national team athlete, shared his journey into tennis to be an inspiration to others.

Stressing the desire to be remembered one day, Karataş highlighted the vulnerability of everyone to unexpected accidents, urging empathy.

Selahattin Alptekin, the technical director of the wheelchair tennis national team, disclosed efforts to establish a new system within the national team.

Focused on preparing Turkish players close to securing Olympic quotas for upcoming tournaments, Alptekin emphasized their primary goal of participating in the Olympics.

He refrained from using the term "disabled," asserting that everyone can achieve anything. Alptekin called on everyone to leave their homes, engage in sports and discover their potential.

Canan Pulat, one of the coaches on the national team, expressed their commitment to a rigorous training program to achieve success on the Olympic journey.