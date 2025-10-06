Türkiye is spreading tennis beyond its major cities, giving young athletes from every corner of the country access to the sport.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, alongside Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, attended the opening of the inaugural “Presidential Cup Tennis Tournament” at the Ankara Tennis Training Center, hosted under the auspices of the presidency and organized by the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF).

“Today, from Hakkari to Edirne, Gaziantep to Trabzon and Samsun to Antalya, tennis tournaments are being held across the country,” Yılmaz said. “We are taking sports beyond metropolitan areas, giving young people in every region the experience of the court.”

Yılmaz emphasized the role of sport in societal health, personal development and preventing harmful habits.

He said tennis, traditionally seen as an elite sport, has become widely accessible, thriving in cities and smaller provinces alike.

“From tennis to swimming, athletics to wrestling, we are strengthening infrastructure, human resources and grassroots programs to elevate sports nationwide,” he said. “Inclusivity

Decade of growth

The rise of tennis in Türkiye over the past decade has been remarkable.

Licensed players have increased from 38,000 in 2015 to over 132,000 today, while tennis clubs have grown from 214 to 761 – a 255% increase.

National tournaments have risen from 298 to 377, totaling nearly 4,000 competitions, while international tournaments have grown from 137 to 157, with 1,155 international events held between 2015 and 2025.

Coaches and referees have also expanded substantially. Since 2015, the number of licensed coaches has jumped from 6,000 to 17,856 and referees from 3,000 to 10,059.

The Istanbul Tennis Center, with its 3,500-seat central court, hosts top international players and serves as a hub for athlete training.

The 83-acre Ankara Tennis Center, featuring 14 courts including a central stadium, is among the world’s few venues capable of hosting multiple top-tier national and international tournaments simultaneously.

“Today, tennis is no longer just a sport for a select few – it is widespread and accessible to citizens of all ages and regions,” Yılmaz said. “Through initiatives like the Presidential Cup, we aim to nurture a generation that grows up healthy, determined and engaged with sport.”

Expanding opportunities and inclusion

Yılmaz highlighted the addition of padel, pickleball and wheelchair tennis to Türkiye’s tennis ecosystem, broadening inclusivity and diversity.

He praised Turkish athletes’ successes on the Grand Slam and WTA circuits, citing figures such as Zeynep Sönmez, Ahmet Kaplan, Çağla Büyükakçay and Mert Alkaya and emphasized the goal of increasing the number of successful players.

A recent protocol between the Ministry of Education and the TTF aims to reach 180,000 students across 81 provinces, introducing tennis at a young age and identifying new talent.

Future efforts will focus on expanding the player pool, supporting club sustainability, creating a robust tournament network, developing tennis tourism and nurturing Olympic-level athletes.

Yılmaz also noted the economic potential of sport in contributing to Türkiye’s broader development goals.

Concluding the event, Yılmaz and Minister Bak interacted with athletes on the center court, taking photos and encouraging participants as the Presidential Cup officially got underway.