Zeynep Sönmez’s breakthrough at the Australian Open has translated into a defining leap on the WTA rankings, confirming her arrival as a genuine force on the global stage.

The Turkish national climbed 33 places to No. 79 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association rankings, released after the season’s opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.

She had begun the tournament ranked No. 112, hovering just outside the elite tier.

What followed was a performance that reshaped both her ranking and her reputation.

Sönmez advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park, becoming the first Turkish woman in the tournament’s history to reach that stage. In doing so, she delivered one of the most significant Grand Slam results ever achieved by a Turkish player in the Open Era.

Her run was built on authority rather than fortune.

Coming through the qualifying rounds, the 23-year-old displayed composure against higher-ranked opponents, earning victories that highlighted her improved shot tolerance, court coverage and mental resilience.

Even in defeat in the third round, Sönmez pushed her opponent deep, underscoring how narrow the margins had become between her and the sport’s established names.

The ranking surge reflects more than a single hot week.

Sönmez has been trending upward for over a year, breaking into the top 70 last season and reaching a career-high No. 69.

That rise marked her as Türkiye’s top-ranked female singles player and a central figure in the country’s Billie Jean King Cup ambitions.

Melbourne, however, represented a different level of validation. Grand Slams remain the sport’s most unforgiving proving ground and Sönmez’s ability to sustain her level across multiple matches signaled a maturation in her game.

Her aggressive baseline style, improved serving efficiency and growing tactical discipline have begun to translate into consistent results against top-100 opposition.

Now ranked inside the top 80, Sönmez enters the remainder of the season with momentum, visibility and belief.