At just 14, Görkem Öçal has already stacked his young career with international medals. Now, the Turkish prodigy is chasing the biggest prize of all – a world title.

The Adana-born player will represent Türkiye at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania from Nov. 23-30, competing in both singles and team events. His goal: nothing less than gold.

Öçal, who trains at Adana Çiltar Table Tennis Club under the guidance of his father and coach Gökmen Öçal, has enjoyed a breakout season.

In February, he partnered Kenan Kahraman to win the under-15 doubles crown at the WTT Youth Contender in Doha.

This summer, he collected three medals at the European Youth Championships in Czechia – silver in singles and team, bronze in doubles – and added another bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in North Macedonia.

“These results gave me confidence,” Öçal told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Winning medals in Europe felt amazing. We worked hard as a team, and I’m proud of what we achieved. Now my focus is Romania, where I want to represent Türkiye in the best way possible and bring back gold.”

The teenager, who first picked up a paddle at age 5, credits persistence for his rise.

“My advice to anyone starting is to never give up,” he said. “I’ve had setbacks, but I always kept working, and that’s why I’m here today.”

His father Gökmen Öçal, also the head coach of Türkiye’s under-15 boys’ national team, said Görkem Öçal’s discipline stands out.

“We separate being father and son once we’re in the arena,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons for his success. With the support of the federation and his club, I’m confident he’ll bring home a medal from the World Championships.”