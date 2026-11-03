Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez opened her Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday, advancing to the second round of the WTA 250 tournament.

The world No. 67 defeated Yastremska, ranked 99th, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium to continue her run at the season-ending Asian swing event.

Sönmez faced early resistance in the opening set, with Yastremska briefly taking a 4-3 lead. However, the Turkish player responded by raising her level, breaking her opponent’s serve before closing out the set 6-4.

The 24-year-old carried that momentum into the second set, where she took greater control of the exchanges and broke Yastremska repeatedly to seal the match 6-2.

Sönmez was particularly effective on return, putting pressure on the Ukrainian's second serve and winning a greater share of the overall points. She finished with 68 points to Yastremska’s 52, overcoming a disadvantage in aces as her opponent recorded four without a response.

The victory also improved Sönmez’s head-to-head record against Yastremska to 2-1. The Ukrainian had won their first meeting in the 2023 Kozerki WTA 125 semifinals, before Sönmez leveled the rivalry with a victory in qualifying at the 2024 Berlin Open.

Sönmez will next face either Canada's Leylah Fernandez or American Sofia Kenin, who meet in the first round, for a place in the quarterfinals.

The Turkish player arrives in Hong Kong looking to build on her recent progress during the Asian swing, having reached the second round at WTA 250 tournaments in Osaka and Guangzhou.

The tournament also offers an opportunity to strengthen her position in the rankings as she looks to finish an important season on a positive note.

Sönmez has established herself as one of the leading figures in Turkish tennis, reaching a career-high world ranking of No. 48 in July 2026.

Her rise has been highlighted by several historic achievements, including winning the 2024 Mérida Open for her first WTA Tour singles title. The triumph made her the first Turkish woman since Çağla Büyükakçay in 2016 to win a singles title on the WTA main tour.

She also made history at the 2026 Australian Open by reaching the third round, becoming the first Turkish woman in the Open Era to achieve that feat. Her campaign included a notable victory over then-world No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Sönmez also reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2025 and secured a victory over top-10 player Jasmine Paolini during her rise through the rankings.

Meanwhile, Yastremska entered the Hong Kong tournament seeking to regain consistency after an uneven season. The former world No. 21 won the title in Hong Kong in 2018, adding another layer of significance to her return to the tournament.

The WTA 250 event is being held on outdoor hard courts from Nov. 2-8, with defending champion Victoria Mboko among the players in the field.