Wimbledon drew a record 550,151 spectators during this year's Championships, the All England Club announced Tuesday, as ideal weather and compelling title matches helped deliver the highest attendance in the tournament's history.

The total for the 139th edition of the grass-court Grand Slam surpassed last year's mark by 1,381 spectators, aided by the first rain-free Championships since 2019.

The uninterrupted conditions allowed play to remain on schedule throughout the two-week tournament, maximizing daily crowd capacity and creating a smoother experience for fans.

Tournament organizers also recorded single-day attendance highs on Day 7, Day 12 and Day 14, when defending champion Jannik Sinner capped the event by defeating Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final.

A day earlier, Linda Noskova claimed her first Grand Slam title by beating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the women's final, completing the first all-Czech championship match in the Open era.

Despite setting a new benchmark, Wimbledon remains the least-attended of tennis' four Grand Slam tournaments.

The 2026 Australian Open attracted more than 1.1 million spectators during its main draw, while the 2025 U.S. Open welcomed more than 900,000 fans. The 2026 French Open also finished ahead of Wimbledon with a main-draw attendance of 589,500.

The disparity is largely explained by scheduling and venue logistics rather than demand.

The Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open all stage their main draws over 15 days, giving them an extra day to accommodate spectators. Wimbledon continues to follow its traditional 14-day format.

The other three majors also host their qualifying tournaments at the same venue during the preceding week, allowing those spectators to be counted as part of the event while generating additional ticket sales and commercial revenue. Wimbledon's qualifying competition is held at the Bank of England Sports Ground in Roehampton rather than the All England Club, meaning those crowds are excluded from the Championships attendance total.

The tournament also benefited from strong demand throughout the fortnight. The famous Queue continued to attract thousands of fans seeking same-day tickets, while international visitors were led by spectators from the United States, followed by Ireland, Italy and Germany.

Off the court, Wimbledon reported robust commercial and digital engagement. Organizers said the Championships sold a record 117,995 hats while generating nearly 5 billion social media impressions and continued growth across its digital platforms.

British interest also remained high thanks to wildcard Arthur Fery's surprise run to the men's semifinals, providing a homegrown storyline even as the tournament overlapped with the FIFA World Cup.