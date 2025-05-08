Alexander Zverev has hit back at criticism of his recent form as he prepares to defend his title at the Italian Open.

Speaking Tuesday, the world No. 2 acknowledged he’s been labeled “the worst No. 2 in history” by critics, calling the remarks undeserved.

Although Zverev claimed the Munich title last month, he has struggled to make deep runs elsewhere – failing to advance past the quarterfinals at any tournament since his runner-up finish at the Australian Open, where he lost to top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

With Sinner serving a three-month doping suspension, Zverev had a prime chance to seize the No. 1 ranking – one that ultimately slipped away. Now, both players return to action in Rome, each seeking redemption for different reasons.

Zverev admitted he endured “two bad months” after the Australian Open but said he is back on track and still believes he can reach the top of the rankings.

“I’m there (at No. 2) because I won tournaments. I’m there because I’ve had results. The ranking system doesn’t lie. You get points for winning matches, you get points for winning titles,” he said.

Zverev also pointed out that inconsistency has affected other top players this year.

“Do you think Novak (Djokovic) is happy with his results? Do you think Carlos (Alcaraz) is happy with his results?” he asked. “I’m not happy with my results. But at the end of the day, in big matches and big moments, I still believe the top players will rise – and I still believe I’m going to find my tennis for the biggest tournaments.”

Zverev has a first-round bye in Rome, where he won in 2017 and again in 2024. He will face either Camilo Ugo Carabelli or a qualifier/lucky loser in his opening match.

“I feel confident here. I really like the place, so I hope I can play as well as last year and win a lot of matches,” he said.