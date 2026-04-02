Tiger Woods has declined the chance to captain the United States at the Ryder Cup in 2027, the PGA of America confirmed.

The former world No. 1 recently said he would step away from golf to focus on his health and well-being, following a driving under the influence charge linked to a car accident last week.

In a statement, the PGA of America said it respects Woods’ decision, praising him for prioritizing his long-term health and acknowledging the difficulty of such a personal choice.

"Tiger has shared with us that he will not serve as captain of the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team, and we support his decision. The PGA of America will share further updates regarding the Ryder Cup captaincy when appropriate," the statement read.

Fifteen-time major winner Woods had been the favorite to lead the U.S. team at the Irish resort of Adare Manor, owned by longtime friend and associate JP McManus.

Last Friday’s events changed that picture. Woods, 50, escaped unhurt after clipping a trailer he was attempting to overtake and rolling his Land Rover.

Police reported he showed signs of impairment, and investigators found two white pills identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for severe pain, during a search of his vehicle.

It was the fourth time Woods had been involved in a motoring accident since 2009.

Woods has undergone numerous surgeries throughout his career, many to his leg and ankle, after sustaining multiple injuries in a serious crash in 2021.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods said in a statement on X. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Woods was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following last week’s incident on Jupiter Island, Florida. He did not appear in court Tuesday but entered a written plea of not guilty through his lawyers and requested a jury trial.

Before the incident, speculation had grown over whether Woods might play at the Masters, which he has won five times. That now appears unlikely.

Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley said goodwill toward Woods, despite his standing as one of golf’s all-time greats, is waning.

"A lot of people are running out of patience now, including himself and his family, by all accounts from what he said yesterday," McGinley said. "He realizes the seriousness of the situation, and I think it’s a line in the sand.”

Woods’ decision leaves the U.S. behind in its Ryder Cup planning, while Europe reappointed Luke Donald four weeks ago.

McGinley, who oversaw Europe’s 2014 triumph, believes Woods could still be considered in the future, though he has shown little enthusiasm.

"It’s certainly something down the road that he may evolve toward, but he hasn’t really shown a strong appetite for that,” McGinley said.