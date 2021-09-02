Revenge will be on Turkey's mind as the women's national volleyball team takes on holder Serbia in the 2021 CEV European championship semifinal in Belgrade on Friday.
Turkey, the current runner-up, had lost the 2019 EuroVolley final in Ankara against Serbia.
On its way to the final, Serbia beat France 3-1 in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Turkey women’s team, on the other hand, beat Poland 3-0 in their quarterfinal tie earlier Tuesday.
The Sultans of the Nets have won all seven matches at this year's tournament. They were drawn with Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, the Netherlands and hosts Romania in Pool D.
The Turkish national team arrived in Serbia Wednesday and was later hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who is also visiting the country.
The quarterfinal match at Belgrade’s Stark Arena will be live on Turkish state broadcaster TRT 1 at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT).
In the other semifinal match, the Netherlands will take on Italy later Friday.
The third-place match and the final will be held on Sept. 4 in Belgrade.
