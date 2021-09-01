After a thumping victory over Poland, Turkey's Sultans of the Nets on Wednesday arrived in the Serbian capital to play in the CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley) semifinal.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), captain Eda Erdem Dundar said they were excited to play their fourth-straight EuroVolley semifinal.

"We are so happy to arrive in Belgrade. Everything is going well, for now. Everyone is healthy in our team. We are waiting to know our rival after tonight's quarterfinal," Dundar said.

Turkey will face the winner of the Serbia-France match in the semis on Friday.

The team will only settle for the title, she said, adding: "Please keep supporting us."

Welcoming the national volleyball team at the Nikola Tesla Airport was Canan Aksoy, wife of Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Hami Aksoy, and other representatives from different Turkish institutions in the country.

"We are very happy that they have arrived safe and sound. We support them all the way. We are very excited. I hope we will be the champions," said Aksoy.

Turkey women's national volleyball team has won all seven matches in this year's tournament so far.