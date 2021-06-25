The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Japan 3-0 to bag the bronze medal in the 2021 Volleyball Women's Nations League organized by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).

Turkey won the match with the sets of 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 in Italy's Rimini.

Called "the Sultans of the Net," Turkey played the third-place playoff after a 3-0 loss against the U.S. in the semifinals on Thursday.

The U.S. will face Brazil in the final in Rimini, which will be played on Friday at 5:30 p.m. GMT.