Turkish track and field athlete Yasmani Copello Escobar reached the Tokyo 2020 Olympics 400-meter hurdles final on Sunday.
Escobar finished 3rd with a season-best timing of 47.88 seconds in the first lane.
World champion Karsten Warholm from Norway finished first with a timing of 47.30 seconds, while U.S. athlete Rai Benjamin came second at 47.37 seconds.
The 400-meter hurdles final will be held on Aug. 3.
