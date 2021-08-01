Turkish track and field athlete Yasmani Copello Escobar reached the Tokyo 2020 Olympics 400-meter hurdles final on Sunday.

Escobar finished 3rd with a season-best timing of 47.88 seconds in the first lane.

World champion Karsten Warholm from Norway finished first with a timing of 47.30 seconds, while U.S. athlete Rai Benjamin came second at 47.37 seconds.

The 400-meter hurdles final will be held on Aug. 3.