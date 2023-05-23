Turkish Archery Federation President Abdullah Topaloğlu commended national athletes for their impressive season debut in both Olympic and para archery disciplines, marking a promising start for the sport.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Topaloğlu highlighted the recent achievements of the Olympic athletes who participated in the second leg of the Archery World Cup held in Shanghai, China, as well as the para archers who competed in the first leg of the European Cup in the Czech Republic.

Celebrating the success of the Turkish archers, Topaloğlu proudly shared: "In the Archery World Cup's second leg, the duo of Mete Gazoz and Fatma Maraşlı secured a bronze medal in the mixed team competition using classical bows. Additionally, our men's and women's national teams clinched third place in the compound bow category. These accomplishments further motivate us to strive for continued success at the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Topaloğlu also highlighted the significance of para archers taking part in international activities for the first time under the umbrella of the Turkish Archery Federation.

Reflecting on their outstanding performance in the first leg of the Para Archery European Cup, he elaborated: "We prioritized providing our athletes with comprehensive preparation ahead of the European Cup's initial stage. Our team included not only managers and technical staff but also physiotherapists, psychologists, nurses and paramedics. This collaborative effort, across all aspects, contributed to our excellent team dynamic. As a result, Türkiye secured an impressive tally of six gold, one silver and two bronze medals, making us the leading country in terms of medal count within the competition. Our Olympic and para archers have undeniably made a strong start to the season."

Expressing his unwavering belief in the progress and sustainability of success in both para archery and the Olympic branch, Topaloğlu extended his congratulations to the athletes, technical teams and their families for their exceptional achievements.

Under Topaloğlu's leadership, the Turkish Archery Federation sets its sights on an inspiring future for archery in the country, nurturing athletes and ensuring they have the support necessary to thrive on the global stage.