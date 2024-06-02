The deaf athletics national team aims to make a mark at the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Taipei, Taiwan, from July 12-24.

Coach Murat Yurdadön, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in Karaman, where they are preparing for the World Championships, spoke about the team's situation and goals.

Yurdadön, noting that the preparations are going smoothly, said that the championship, which they will participate in as the 4x400 relay team, is very important for them.

Stating that they are preparing for the event with two training sessions per day, Yurdadön emphasized that the team includes athletes with experience in world championships and the Olympics. He said:

"Our team consists of experienced athletes. This team has previously won Olympic second place. It is also a team that has run in the final of the World Championships. The captain of the team, Yasin Süzen, is a proven athlete, a world and European champion who has broken Olympic records. We have added three very good young athletes to the team. We have created a very nice family atmosphere with them. Our experienced team supports our younger athletes. Our coaches, Ahmet Sekman and Emre Çelik, are very good coaches with a background in athletics."

Yurdadön emphasized that the athletes are highly motivated and confident in themselves, saying, "We have a team that believes in the championship right now. Because these second places have given us experience. We are training very well. We want to see our country on the championship podium. After that, there are the Deaf Olympics. We want to experience the championship we aim for at the World Championships in the Olympics as well."

Team captain Yasin Süzen, emphasizing that the camp has been very productive, said, "We have achieved a good harmony as a team. We aim for the top of the podium."