The indomitable spirits of Kilis's national judokas with Down syndrome, Muhammed Demirbaş (17) and Sibel Yıldırım (18), are igniting a flame of hope as they embark on an extraordinary journey.

These young stars are fervently gearing up for the upcoming Trisome Games, an event often dubbed the Olympics for athletes with Down syndrome.

The anticipation is electrifying, and the stage is set for a display of sheer determination and athletic prowess that will leave the world in awe.

Muhammed Demirbaş, a newcomer to the world of judo, stepped onto the mats just four months ago with a fierce determination burning in his eyes.

On the other side of the spectrum, Sibel Yıldırım has been perfecting her craft for an impressive four years under the guiding hand of trainer Öner Ökkeş Buldum.

The vibrant energy of their efforts reverberates within the hallowed halls of the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, where dreams are sculpted and champions are nurtured.

These exceptional athletes are destined to hoist the Turkish flag and embody the spirit of Kilis at the grand Trisome Games set to grace Antalya next year.

Metin Kaplan, the provincial director of youth and sports, extended his warm regards to these rising stars during an exclusive conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Mark my words," Kaplan said, "Both of these remarkable individuals are poised to elevate Türkiye's name on the global stage. In a recent spectacle of talent and determination, Muhammed Demirbaş conquered the Special Athletes Judo Championship, clinching the title of Türkiye's champion in the formidable 90 kg. category. Meanwhile, Sibel Yıldırım's sensational prowess earned her a remarkable second place in the fiercely contested 48 kg. category."

The young athletes were also beckoned to join the prestigious Turkish Special Athletes Federation National Team.

The Trisome Games loom large on the horizon, scheduled for March 2024 with the stunning backdrop of Antalya in May.

Kilis' sports history is on the brink of rewriting itself, and the honor of being the pioneer in this monumental journey is not lost on anyone.

"With the wind at their backs and no setbacks to hinder their path, I have no doubt that Muhammed and Sibel will shine brilliantly. Our aspirations are grand – we yearn to see them adorned with medals that will illuminate our city and the hearts of the nation," Kaplan added.

The seeds of success planted in Kilis have blossomed into a full-fledged hunger for victory among the youth.

Kaplan revealed that the allure of triumph has sparked an upsurge in sports engagement, with many now seeking solace and inspiration in the world of sports.

The tale of these two judokas has ignited a blaze that spreads hope and possibilities.

Kaplan also revealed the multifaceted prowess of Kilis' sports programs saying: "We sculpt athletes who ascend the national team ranks across various sports. Our champions have clinched laurels in diverse disciplines within Turkish championships, etching their names into the annals of our nation's sporting history."

The road to excellence is anything but easy, and Kaplan underscored the monumental effort required to nurture athletes for the national stage.

"The journey is one of unyielding determination, unwavering commitment, and steadfast discipline," Kaplan concluded.