Sezer Huysuz, president of the Turkish Judo Federation, has clarified that their primary objective is to clinch a medal at the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his visit to central Sivas province for the Junior Türkiye Judo Championship, Huysuz spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the challenges faced by the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic and the federation's ambitious future plans.

Addressing the impact of the pandemic on judo and other sports, Huysuz revealed a significant decrease in the number of active athletes, which dwindled from approximately 25,000 to 11,000 during the pandemic.

However, he expressed optimism as the numbers have witnessed a recovery, with close to 35,000 active athletes. In terms of infrastructure, the federation boasts of an impressive roster of licensed athletes ranging between 135,000 to 140,000.

Huysuz emphasized the adverse effects of the pandemic on the younger age group and outlined their efforts to provide platforms for aspiring judokas to showcase their talents.

Organizing competitions across various provinces has enabled children to exhibit their skills and passion for the sport.

Additionally, he revealed that the Junior European Championship, a momentous event, will make its debut in 2024, with Turkish youngsters representing their country on the continental stage.

Regarding this year's Balkan Championship, Huysuz expressed the federation's ambition to secure medals and highlighted the significance of successful athletes earning the opportunity to represent Türkiye at the Junior European Championship in 2024.

Huysuz shed light on the ongoing training camps for the Olympic teams and underscored their ultimate goal of achieving success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although the recent World Championship did not yield any medals, the team demonstrated commendable performances, positioning eight athletes within the Olympic quota.

Huysuz emphasized the importance of this momentum and their determination to build a formidable team capable of winning medals in Paris.

Furthermore, he revealed that their focus lies on preparing the "junior" age group for the 2032-2036 Olympics, showcasing their long-term vision and commitment to nurturing future talents.

With a hectic competition calendar ahead, Huysuz outlined the extensive schedule for the national team, including major tournaments in Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Hungary and Portugal.

The European Championship, slated for June 22-24, carries immense significance, followed by the European Youth Olympic Summer Festival and the World Championship.

While the demanding calendar poses challenges for both athletes and organizers, Huysuz expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the state and affirmed their determination to proudly wave the Turkish flag on every international stage.