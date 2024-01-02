Turkish para athletes clinched an astounding 644 medals in significant international competitions throughout 2023, marking a historic achievement for the team.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, as Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, revealed that these exceptional athletes relentlessly strived to have the national anthem echo across arenas, particularly at the World and European championships.

The medal tally for 2023 includes an impressive haul of 251 gold, 243 silver and 150 bronze, underscoring the team's dominance on the global stage.

This remarkable feat establishes 2023 as a pivotal year, witnessing the most spirited renditions of the national anthem in the last five years.

Comparing this stellar achievement to the past five years, 2023 is an unprecedented triumph. In 2019, national para-athletes secured 484 medals, comprising 171 gold, 148 silver and 165 bronze.

The following year, amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, important sporting events were postponed.

Nevertheless, these indomitable athletes managed to amass 111 medals, including 34 gold, 39 silver and 38 bronze, in the competitions they could attend.

The crescendo of success reached new heights in 2021, with Crescent-Star para athletes claiming 411 medals – 136 gold, 144 silver and 131 bronze.

The momentum carried into 2022, witnessing an even more remarkable performance with a staggering 502 medals, including 174 gold, 174 silver and 154 bronze.

Beyond the statistics, these para-athletes have become symbols of inspiration, transcending physical limitations and proving that determination knows no bounds.

Their journey in 2023 solidifies their status as champions and serves as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.