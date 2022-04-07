Turkish national Paralympic swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı has set her sight on the world championship title after recently winning the IDM Berlin World Series Race.

The 19-year old athlete from western Turkey’s Eskişehir broke her personal best of 43.38 seconds to win the 50-meter backstroke S5 category gold in Berlin last week, with a timing of 42.09 seconds.

Prior to that, she had also won silver in the women's 50-meter backstroke at the 2019 World Paralympic Swimming Championships held in London.

"I train six days a week. Most days I spent at least six hours in the pool. The training regime can be challenging, but I must work hard to succeed. The taste of labor is bitter, but the taste of success is sweet."

“I am working hard to bring good news to my country from the World Championship to be held in Portugal from June 12-18,” she said.