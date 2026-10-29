Türkiye’s sports community joined the nation in celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the Republic on Thursday, with football clubs, sports federations and athletes honoring the country’s founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, while organizing races, cycling events, sailing competitions and commemorative rides.

From messages issued by the country’s leading football clubs to sporting events held across the country, the celebrations highlighted the Republic’s legacy and the role of sport in bringing people together.

Republic Day marks the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye on Oct. 29, 1923, following the War of Independence led by Atatürk. The national struggle began with his arrival in Samsun on May 19, 1919, a date now commemorated as Youth and Sports Day.

Football leads tributes

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and leading Süper Lig clubs marked the anniversary with statements honoring Atatürk, the founders of the Republic and those who fought for independence.

The TFF paid tribute to Atatürk and the heroes of the national struggle, wishing the nation a happy Republic Day. It also emphasized football’s unifying power and its responsibility to uphold the values associated with the Republic.

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı recalled the historical significance of Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun and the proclamation of the Republic, reaffirming the club’s commitment to protecting its founding principles.

Quoting Atatürk’s words, “Freedom and independence are my character,” Adalı said the club would continue to follow the path shaped by Atatürk’s principles and reforms.

Beşiktaş also described the Republic as a precious legacy entrusted to the present generation to preserve and pass on to future generations.

Fenerbahçe drew a direct connection between its history and the national independence movement, recalling the club’s support for the nation during the struggle.

The Istanbul club said it continued to carry that responsibility through its athletes, achievements and representation of Türkiye, pledging to keep the Republic’s values alive.

“Today and tomorrow, the Republic forever,” Fenerbahçe said in its Republic Day message.

Galatasaray commemorated Atatürk, his comrades-in-arms, the martyrs who gave their lives for the country and veterans who fought for its independence.

The club expressed gratitude for their sacrifices and concluded its message with the declaration, “Long live the Republic.”

Trabzonspor also paid tribute to Atatürk and his fellow independence fighters, celebrating the 103rd anniversary and describing the Republic as a symbol of independence and a foundation for the country’s future.

Other clubs across the Süper Lig and lower divisions joined the commemorations through messages published on their official channels.

Basketball and volleyball emphasize national values

Sports federations across Türkiye also marked the anniversary, highlighting the connection between the Republic’s founding principles and the development of sport.

Turkish Basketball Federation president Hidayet Türkoğlu described the Republic as both a legacy and a responsibility, calling for continued contributions to education, science, culture, the arts and sport.

Türkoğlu said the federation aimed to build on Türkiye’s international basketball achievements, create more opportunities for young people and extend sport’s unifying influence across society.

The Turkish Volleyball Federation described the Republic as a symbol of freedom, equality and confidence in the future. It said volleyball continued to carry those values onto the court while representing Türkiye in domestic and international competitions.

Federations overseeing handball, tennis, gymnastics, traditional sports, sailing, taekwondo and wushu also issued commemorative messages.

Their statements reinforced a common theme: sporting success carries a responsibility to contribute to the country’s development while preserving the values associated with the Republic.

Races, cycling and sailing mark the anniversary

Beyond official statements, several sporting events brought the celebrations into public spaces, with participants taking part in running, cycling, horseback riding and sailing activities.

The inaugural International Osmangazi-Türkiye Century Run was held Thursday on the Osmangazi Bridge, which spans the Gulf of İzmit.

Organized by Kocaeli Municipality in cooperation with national and local partners, the event attracted nearly 8,000 applications and participants from 19 countries.

The program featured a 10-kilometer elite race scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m., alongside a 5-kilometer public run. An awards ceremony was planned at Informatics Valley, with organizers hoping to establish the competition as an annual Republic Day tradition.

The Turkish Cycling Federation launched its “Türkiye Pedals” initiative, running from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 across all 81 provinces.

The program combined Republic Day celebrations with climate awareness ahead of the U.N. climate conference COP31, scheduled to take place in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

Open to licensed cyclists, clubs, students and families, the initiative promoted cycling as a low-emission transportation option. In Istanbul, a ride of about 10 kilometers was scheduled to begin at Beşiktaş Square.

Equestrian enthusiasts also took part in a commemorative journey along the 95-kilometer Istiklal Road, a historic route used to transport weapons and ammunition from İnebolu during the War of Independence.

Organized for the third time by the Equestrian and Culture Association, the two-day ride brought together 45 riders from across Türkiye to honor those who supported the independence struggle.

On the Bosphorus, the Presidential International Yacht Races’ Republic Cup brought together more than 650 sailors representing over 65 teams.

The competition formed the fourth and final leg of the series’ seventh edition. It began in front of Dolmabahçe Palace under the auspices of the Presidency, with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry and other institutions.

With Turkish flags flying from their boats, crews competed along one of Istanbul’s most recognizable waterways as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Municipalities and local sports organizations also arranged activities for younger participants, including athletics festivals, canoeing and kayaking events, and open sessions at sports facilities.

Nationwide celebrations underline unity

The sports community’s commemorations formed part of a broader program of events across Türkiye, including flag processions, torchlight marches, student performances and public ceremonies.

In Samsun, a 1,919-meter Turkish flag referenced the year Atatürk arrived in the city and began the national struggle that ultimately led to independence.

Other celebrations included ceremonies at monuments, public gatherings and free admission to military museums and naval vessels.