Türkiye's victorious national women's volleyball team beat Japan 3-1 on Saturday to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

"The #1 ranked team in the world & the reigning VNL & European Champions have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games!" International Volleyball Federation said on the X platform.

Türkiye won the clash with 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, and 12-25 sets at Tokyo's Yoyogi dome.

The Volleyball Women's Olympic Qualification game lasted 105 minutes.

Türkiye, who won all six games in Group B, will face Belgium in their last game on Sunday.

Paris 2024 will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

The "Sultans of the Net" made history with their first European championship.