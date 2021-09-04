Turkey's women's volleyball team won against the Netherlands 3-0 in Saturday's match, grabbing third place in CEV EuroVolley 2021.
The Turkish team missed their chance to nab the crown of the tournament when they lost against Serbia in the semifinals on Friday 3-1.
With the Netherlands losing their game to Italy, they qualified for Saturday's match.
