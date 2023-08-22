An unwavering commitment to harnessing talent, regardless of physical challenges, takes center stage in Türkiye's sporting arena.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, has unveiled a remarkable facet of the nation's Sports Talent Screening and Sports Orientation Program – a powerful initiative that is shaping futures, inclusively.

In an exclusive dialogue, Minister Bak delved into the profound impact of Türkiye's Athletic Talent Screening and Sports Orientation Program – a beacon of hope for young talents ready to forge their paths.

This groundbreaking endeavor is not just about sporting prowess; it is about igniting the spirit of determination and channeling it into athletic triumphs that transcend borders.

A resounding testament to the program's inclusive ethos comes in the form of students living with disabilities, whose unique potential is being unearthed with scientific precision.

A staggering 7,491 students with disabilities have been screened for their hidden talents since the program's inception in 2017.

Minister Bak's enthusiasm is palpable as he champions their cause, weaving a narrative that is as inspiring as it is transformative.

"Our disabled pups find their rightful place within this nationwide endeavor," Minister Bak said.

The initiative, spanning all corners of the nation and encompassing third-grade students across primary schools, embodies the spirit of unity, ensuring that no talent goes unnoticed.

Boys and girls alike – 4,747 boys and 2,744 girls – have stepped onto the path of discovery through the Sportive Talent Screening, paving the way for their journey into the Sports Orientation Program.

Minister Bak did not mince words when articulating the monumental significance of this endeavor.

"Our mission goes beyond the present; it is about sculpting Türkiye's future ambassadors on the global stage," he said.

With a steadfast gaze on sustainable sporting triumphs, Minister Bak's resolve mirrors the unwavering determination that sports itself demands.

"In the same vein, we have set our sights on establishing a dedicated commission for our disabled students," the minister added.

This commission, comprised of domain experts, is poised to redefine inclusivity.

It is a masterstroke aimed at chiseling the education of disabled athletes with test-measurement modules bespoke to their needs.

"We are crafting tailored paths for these exceptional individuals," he said.

Sculpting a future where every talent finds its niche is not just an endeavor – it is a profound journey.

"Our disabled athletes deserve our unyielding support," Bak asserted, a salute to those who have dared to dream beyond physical limitations.

The canvas of Türkiye's sports landscape is being painted with strokes of inclusivity, each highlighting the nation's commitment to shaping not just athletes, but ambassadors of hope, grit, and inspiration.

"Our support for them will be an unwavering anthem, resounding louder with every stride they take," concluded.