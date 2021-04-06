Turkish national athlete Muhammed Furkan Özbek on Monday clinched three medals, including two golds, at a European weightlifting tournament being held in the Russian capital, Moscow.
The 20-year-old first won bronze in the men's 67-kilogram weight class at the European Weightlifting Championships. He lifted 145 kilograms in snatch.
He then went on to claim two gold medals, lifting 178 kilograms in the clean and jerk, and 323 kilograms in total.
"This has been a huge, unforgettable competition for me. Can’t express my happiness in words," Özbek told Anadolu Agency (AA) after the win.
Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the national athlete on the success.
Özbek had also claimed a gold medal in the men's 69-kilogram category at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires back in 2018.
