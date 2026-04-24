Turkish wrestler Nesrin Baş won the gold medal in the women’s 68-kilogram division at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Albania, dedicating her victory to children on National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after her triumph in the capital, Tirana, Baş said she felt proud and happy after the achievement.

“I worked very hard and put in a lot of effort,” she said. “I would like to thank our national team coaches, our medical staff, and my club Beşiktaş’s President Serdal Adalı, Vice President Hakan Daltaban, and my dear coach. I dedicate this gold medal to all children on April 23.”

Baş also expressed gratitude to Taha Akgül, president of the Turkish Wrestling Federation, describing him as a supportive figure throughout her career.

“Akgül is like an older brother to us,” she said. “He has supported us since our early days as athletes and motivates us by attending training camps. I believe we will achieve many more successes together.”

Akgül praised Baş’s performance, saying she fully deserved the title.

“She worked very hard for this,” Akgül said. “Her opponent did not make the final, but it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. She reached the final with dominant scores. This is our second gold medal, and we have another final tomorrow. We still have three days left, and I hope we will return home with pride.”

Marking National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, Akgül added: “Let this medal be a gift to Turkish youth and children. Our goal is to reach children in need. We place great importance on youth development, and I invite everyone to the wrestling festival we will organize for children in Ankara.”

Baş received her gold medal at the ceremony, where Türkiye’s national anthem was played in Albania.