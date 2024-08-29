As September approaches, Türkiye's wushu national team is deep in training at a camp in Kastamonu, determined to bring home gold medals from the 9th World Youth Wushu Championship in Brunei.

Running from Sept. 22-30, the tournament will see young athletes from Türkiye compete across seven weight categories.

At the Hasan Doğan Sports Complex, the athletes are pushing their limits under the watchful eyes of coach Emrah Şahanoğlu, strength coach Vural Özel and physiotherapist Hakan Küçükekenci.

The month-long camp is designed to fine-tune their skills and prepare them for the international stage.

Samet Caf, who will compete in the 52 kg. category expressed his readiness and confidence.

"I traveled from Istanbul to join this camp and I'm feeling fit and prepared. We’re working hard here in Kastamonu. I believe I’ll win gold and bring our national anthem to the forefront," Caf said.

Furken Cebeci, who joined the camp after winning the Turkish championship, praised the facilities and support.

"Winning the national championship and being selected for the team is a great honor. We have excellent resources here, thanks to our federation president and coach Emrah. My goal is to bring home the gold and proudly display our flag," Cebeci said.

Mustafa Kemal Meke, a veteran with four Turkish championships and one European title, is equally determined.

"I have a disciplined approach and have worked hard to get here. My aim is to win the championship and return with no less than a gold medal. We are training rigorously for the world stage and I am committed to making our flag fly high," Meke declared.