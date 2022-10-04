The Turkish women's national volleyball team extended its winning streak on Tuesday, beating Germany 3-0 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship.

Hande Baladın and Saliha Şahin led the Crescent Stars to win in the first set that ended 25-21 in Lodz, Poland.

Turkish skipper Eda Erdem Dündar took the helm in the second set and the Red-Whites got their second straight set win with 25-18.

Germany started the third set better, but Türkiye leveled the field toward the end, making the score 18-18. Dündar and Ebrar Karakurt's effective play brought a hard-fought 25-21 set win and 3-0 match victory to Türkiye.

Erdem led the Turkish team with 14 points, while Jennifer Janiska was Germany's most scoring player with 16 points.

Türkiye, which earned its fifth straight victory in the tournament, placed third with 14 points in the Pool F standings, after the United States and Serbia with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Poland 3-2 to win Pool B at the FIVB Women's World Championship 2022 on Saturday.

The Crescent Stars will face Canada in the next Phase 2 game on Wednesday.