Türkiye’s national women’s volleyball team will face Japan on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The match will be played at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland, with the first serve set for 5:30 p.m. Turkish time. The game will be broadcast live on TRT 1.

The Turkish team, led by head coach Daniele Santarelli, advanced to the final phase after finishing the preliminary round in sixth place with eight wins and four losses.

Japan, coached by Ferhat Akbaş, placed third in the group stage with a 9-3 record and secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

If Türkiye defeats Japan, it will face the winner of the Brazil-Germany matchup in the semifinals.

Türkiye captured its first-ever VNL title last year after defeating China 3-1 in the final. The team also finished second in 2018, fourth in 2019 and 2022, third in 2021, and sixth in 2024.

This season, Türkiye opened the tournament with seven straight wins, defeating France, Thailand, Poland and China in Beijing, followed by victories over the Dominican Republic, Canada and South Korea in Istanbul.

After a loss to Brazil, the team bounced back with a 3-0 win over the Netherlands to clinch a place in the finals. However, it dropped its final three matches to the Czech Republic, Italy and Serbia.

Türkiye will be looking to return to the semifinals after falling to Poland 3-2 in the quarterfinals last year.