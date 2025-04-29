In a sport once unknown to most Turks, Türkiye is now on the brink of writing Olympic history.

Türkiye Curling Federation President Kenan Şebin says his teams – especially the women's national squad and mixed doubles – are closing in on qualification for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, a feat that would mark a major milestone in the country’s sporting evolution.

“We are marching confidently toward the Olympics,” Şebin told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Securing even a single team quota in curling would be historic for a federation that’s only a decade old.”

Shot at the rings

The women’s team is currently prepping for their final qualification battle this December in Canada, where only the top two finishers among eight elite teams will earn an Olympic berth.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles squad is pushing hard to break into the global top eight – a benchmark for direct Olympic qualification.

“This season, we’ve already cleared nearly half the path,” Şebin said. “We’ve beaten teams like the U.S. and Scotland for the first time. That’s monumental, given their deep-rooted curling traditions.”

Game few knew

Just 10 years ago, curling was nearly invisible in Türkiye. Today, it’s breaking ice across the nation.

“Back then, 95% of people had no idea what curling was,” Şebin noted. “Now, thanks to floor curling, we’ve created a grassroots movement that’s introducing the sport in schools, prisons and even retirement homes.”

With only one dedicated curling venue in Erzurum, however, progress comes with limitations. Despite 4 leagues, over 1,000 athletes, and 100+ clubs, demand for training time far outweighs supply.

“Imagine competing with countries like Canada, where there are over 2,000 clubs,” Şebin said. “They have nonstop curling broadcasts. We’re still playing catch-up – but we’re getting there.”

Growth beyond ice

Expansion is on the way. Facilities in Sivas and Samsun are either in testing or development stages. Şebin believes these will be key to widening the talent pool and taking Türkiye curling from a passion project to a podium contender.

And while the ice may be limited, floor curling – played on synthetic surfaces – has surged.

“We started floor curling to spread the game’s philosophy,” Şebin explained. “It’s cheaper, accessible, and now even Turkish firms are manufacturing the equipment. We’ve added it to school sports programs, and it’s catching on fast.”

Curling Behind Bars

The sport has even reached behind prison walls. Training programs for inmates and guards in Erzurum are already underway, with plans for tournaments that could serve as a model across the country.

“I’m not exaggerating,” Şebin said. “We may be the most floor curling–active nation in the world.”