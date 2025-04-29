Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgül is determined to breathe new life into the sport's youth infrastructure while also focusing on transforming the federation both organizationally and athletically.

At the Marmara Career Fair (MARMARAKAF), organized by the Presidency’s Human Resources Office and Kocaeli University, Akgül spoke passionately about his plans to elevate wrestling in Türkiye and secure its future success.

Akgül emphasized the importance of revitalizing the sport’s youth pipeline, saying, "We’re giving our all to revive the drop in youth participation. While I’m taking a step back personally, my mission is to elevate the federation not only in performance but also in its institutional development. We’re committed to making that happen, and we’ll keep pushing until we succeed. Right now, our camps are active in 9 different cities with over 500 athletes in training."

Highlighting wrestling’s legacy in Turkish sports, Akgül noted, "Wrestling has brought home 70-75% of Türkiye’s Olympic medals, with 29 or 30 gold medals from our sport alone – an unparalleled achievement in Turkish history. We are fortunate that the government continues to heavily invest in wrestling, and with their ongoing support, we aim to push Turkish wrestling to new heights."

Dikeç eyes 2028

Alongside Akgül, Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikeç discussed his success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he and his teammate made history by securing Türkiye's first Olympic medal in shooting.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç (R) poses for a photo at the Marmara Career Fair, Kocaeli, Türkiye, April 29, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Dikeç spoke about his future plans, sharing, "After this remarkable achievement, my sights are set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. I’ll continue competing in shooting until then, after which I’ll transition to a new chapter in my life."

Reflecting on the struggles of shooting sports, Dikeç stated, "Despite shooting being a sport that dates back to 1923, it hasn’t yet achieved the recognition it deserves. But I believe this Olympic success is just the beginning for our sport. Success in any field, including sports, requires meticulous planning and relentless work."

Karate’s family legacy

For national karate champion Tuba Yakan, success is a family affair.

Yakan shared her personal journey and how the sport has shaped her life:

"When I first started karate, my youngest sister was just 1 year old, and now, she’s my teammate on the national team and a world runner-up. My other sister is an instructor for the deaf karate team, and my husband, a historic kata champion, now coaches in Hong Kong. We are a family deeply embedded in sport. Karate has taught me patience, perseverance, and the importance of discipline – key elements that have led to my success."