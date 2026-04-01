Türkiye are bracing for a rare, high-voltage sporting summer, with four national teams set to compete across football, women’s basketball and both men’s and women’s volleyball between June and September 2026, marking one of the most comprehensive international showings in the country’s history.

The surge is anchored by the men’s national football team’s long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup 2026, a breakthrough secured through gritty playoff victories over Romania and Kosovo that ensured Türkiye’s presence across all four major tournaments and ignited anticipation nationwide.

The summer opens on football’s grandest stage, where Türkiye will feature in the expanded World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, ending a 24-year absence since their celebrated third-place finish in 2002.

Drawn in Group D, Türkiye will face the host United States, alongside Australia and Paraguay, in a demanding group that promises early tests and global exposure.

Their path to qualification reflected both resilience and attacking depth, as Türkiye finished second in their European qualifying group behind Spain with four wins, one draw and one loss, scoring 17 goals while conceding 12.

A heavy home defeat to Spain briefly disrupted momentum, but emphatic wins over Georgia and Bulgaria restored belief before a crucial draw away to Spain sealed second place.

In the playoffs, Türkiye tightened defensively and delivered when it mattered most, edging Romania 1-0 in Istanbul through Ferdi Kadıoğlu before repeating the scoreline against Kosovo away from home, completing qualification with back-to-back clean sheets.

Across eight matches, Türkiye scored 19 goals, with Kenan Yıldız and Kerem Aktürkoğlu leading the scoring charts, supported by contributions from across the squad including Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler and Merih Demiral, underscoring a balanced and unpredictable attacking unit.

As the World Cup concludes, attention shifts swiftly to volleyball, where Türkiye will take center stage as co-hosts of the CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship 2026, with Istanbul set to host the decisive knockout rounds and final.

Entering as reigning champions after their 2023 triumph, the women’s national team, widely known as “Sultans of the Net,” carry both expectation and momentum into a tournament where they will play their group matches at home against Poland, Germany, Slovenia and Hungary.

The home advantage in Istanbul offers more than familiarity, providing a charged atmosphere that could prove decisive as Türkiye attempt to defend their continental crown in front of packed stands, with the tournament unfolding from late August into early September across multiple host nations.

Running parallel to the volleyball spectacle, Türkiye’s women’s basketball team will return to the global stage at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Berlin, marking their first appearance in eight years and only their third overall.

Scheduled between Sept. 4 and 13, the tournament gathers the world’s top 16 teams in a compact, high-intensity format, offering Türkiye a chance to reassert itself among elite competition.

The overlapping schedule will test fans’ attention as two major tournaments unfold simultaneously, yet it also reflects the breadth of Türkiye’s presence across disciplines, with Berlin providing a high-profile setting for the team’s long-awaited return.

The summer closes with the CEV Men’s European Volleyball Championship 2026, where Türkiye’s men’s team, known as “The Lords of the Net,” will compete in a 24-team field spread across multiple European host cities, with the finals set for Milan.

Drawn in Group D, Türkiye will play their matches in Cluj-Napoca against Romania, Latvia, France, Germany and Switzerland, navigating a competitive group as they pursue a deep tournament run.