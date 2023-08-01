The skies above Mount Hasan have transformed into a mesmerizing canvas as the Paragliding World Cup takes flight.

With a breathtaking display of skill and daring, this exhilarating event has attracted 130 elite pilots from 35 countries, all vying for glory.

From July 29 to Aug. 5, these daredevils will navigate the heights, soaring between 100 and 150 kilometers (62 and 93 miles).

Goran Dimiskovski, the president of the World Paragliding Federation, couldn't contain his excitement as he highlighted the unique allure of Mount Hasan's geography, tailor-made for this heart-pounding sport.

Over the past 35 years, paragliding has risen to global prominence, captivating enthusiasts like never before.

And Türkiye, with its stunning landscapes, has played a central role in nurturing the sport's growth.

"We've witnessed paragliding become a sensation worldwide, with countless championships dotting the globe," Dimiskovski remarked. "Türkiye, embracing paragliding since the 90s, has been a vibrant hub for international championships for a decade. Its spectacular geography makes it a natural choice for hosting such thrilling events, and the popularity only grows by the day."

In its ninth edition, the international extravaganza has found its perfect home on the majestic Mount Hasan, revered as one of the world's most scenic paragliding locations.

Every level of skill is put to the test here, with endless opportunities to take flight.

"The splendor of Mount Hasan is unrivaled," Dimiskovski enthused. "It offers a dream playground for both us organizers and the pilots. The unmatched variety of flight paths makes it an absolute gem."

Dimiskovski also revealed grand plans to keep the championships soaring on Mount Hasan in the coming years.

Witnessing the vibrant event, Ahmet Saim Yılmaz, president of the Turkish Air Sports Federation, couldn't be prouder of Mount Hasan's reputation in the paragliding world.

With 15 Turkish pilots amid the international ensemble, he sees this as a golden opportunity to bolster Türkiye's standing in the national team.

The allure of Mount Hasan, coupled with the warm hospitality of the Turkish people, has become a magnet for foreign athletes.

"The magic of Aksaray's hospitality works wonders," Yılmaz stated. "Foreign athletes are captivated by the Turkish charm, and when they experience the warmth of Aksaray, they're eager to make the most of their time here. Mount Hasan's tourism is soaring to new heights, and this is a tremendous achievement for our country and city. Its reputation on the world stage is nothing short of extraordinary."