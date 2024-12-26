Türkiye's cycling scene is gaining momentum, with Kahramanmaraş recently unveiling its first professional mountain biking team, MCT NOX, aiming to secure Olympic medals.

Yusuf Alperen Ayar, vice president of the Turkish Cycling Federation’s Mountain Biking Branch, highlighted the growing global interest in the sport during a promotional event for the team.

Ayar emphasized that Turkish youth’s physical attributes make them well-suited for cycling success, particularly in mountain biking.

"The reason we're in Kahramanmaraş is because of the rising interest here. The city's first professional mountain biking team has been established, and our goal is to win medals at the Olympics in mountain biking events," he said.

He also expressed hope that other municipalities and private clubs would follow suit, expanding cycling’s reach across Türkiye.

According to Ayar, the increasing popularity of cycling in Türkiye, particularly following the success of the Presidential Cycling Tour, has shifted public perception, providing a solid foundation for future successes. "Turkish youth have the potential for major achievements in this sport, and we're not far from success," he added.

Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu shared optimism for 2024, noting significant achievements both nationally and internationally, including participation in the Olympics and world championships.

"This year has been a successful one for us. We participated in the Olympics, attended world championships, and succeeded in every race we organized. As we head into 2025, our focus is set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games," Müftüoğlu said.

He also pointed out the rising popularity of cycling among Türkiye's youth and outlined new initiatives, including a project aimed at Olympic participation in track cycling.

"Last week, we visited Konya Olympic Velodrome with Enrico Della Casa, president of the European Cycling Union, to inspect preparations for Türkiye's first UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup," Müftüoğlu said.

The federation is also working on spreading cycling across the country through projects like Gran Fondo events and the construction of bike lanes in collaboration with local municipalities.

Looking ahead, Müftüoğlu set ambitious targets for the 2028 and 2032 Olympics, vowing to secure medals and elevate Türkiye’s presence in the global cycling arena. "We're committed to bringing cycling to the masses and achieving success in the years to come," he said.