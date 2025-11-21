Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgül emphasized that the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh are a developmental opportunity rather than a medal benchmark, with the federation’s eyes firmly set on world championships and the Olympics.

Visiting Turkish wrestlers competing at Riyadh’s Boulevard SEF Arena, Akgül noted that the national team had secured five medals so far but had yet to claim gold. “We didn’t bring our A team here. We came with young athletes who are still developing. They fought hard, and that’s what we want — effort, courage, and experience. Win or lose, they are learning,” he said.

Akgül highlighted Nesrin Baş, an Olympic medal prospect, who suffered an unexpected defeat, calling it a valuable learning experience.

He stressed that Türkiye’s wrestling strategy prioritizes long-term success over short-term results. “Our goal has always been world championships and the Olympics. Europe is secondary. We brought these athletes for growth and experience. Today and tomorrow, medals will come. We must show them support, belief, and a family-like environment, whether they win or lose,” Akgül said.

Looking ahead, Akgül expressed confidence in Türkiye’s Olympic prospects despite challenges faced by the national team over the past three to four years.

“It hasn’t been easy. Our team has been through difficult periods without proper camps or tournaments. But we will rebuild. Success will be hard-earned, but we have the strength, determination, and faith to succeed at the Olympics,” he said.

Preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are already underway.

Akgül noted the temporary absence of key heavyweights, including Rıza Kayaalp, himself, and Yasemin Adar, and said that their return would provide the team with experience, leadership, and morale.

“Rıza is expected to return in January 2026, which will boost our team and give much-needed guidance. As federation officials, it’s exciting to watch him inspire the team,” he added.

Akgül concluded with a focus on 2026 and beyond: “Our immediate targets are the European and World Championships in 2026, aiming for as many gold medals as possible. Olympic qualifiers begin in 2027, and we will be ready.”

