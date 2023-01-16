Türkiye's para karate national team dynamic duo, Oya Ekici and Nesrin Cavadzade, have their sights firmly set on the golden prize at the upcoming World Karate Championship, taking place on Oct. 24-29 in Hungary.

The historic European Para Karate Championship was held on Dec. 24-25, 2022, in Kocaeli, Türkiye, after an eight-year hiatus when Nesrin Cavadzade, 52, was crowned the champion, while Oya Ekici, 47, was the runner-up.

Noting that she was struck with polio at the tender age of 2, Oya Ekici said, "My right knee is inoperable, and I have endured a total of 21 surgeries. To get around I rely on crutches; yet despite all this, I have been passionately training in karate for the past four years. Through sports, I have been able to reconnect with life."

Ekici, who works as a biologist at Hacettepe University, divulged that the motivation behind her decision to explore karate was her daughter's dedication to the sport for the past six years.

The mother of two emphatically emphasized that disabilities should not be construed as an impediment to reducing an individual's self-confidence.

She also imparted words of motivation for aspiring young athletes, emphasizing that, if at 47 she is capable of such dynamism, then young stars can certainly realize their sports dreams.

On the other hand, Cavadzade expressed her ardent dream of one day proudly flying the Turkish flag at the Olympics.

Cavadzade expressed her delight at breaking new ground in the European Seniors Karate Championship held in Gaziantep.

Having started her karate journey in 2012 due to her son's influence, Cavadzade was able to attain a first dan black belt within three years under the guidance of her master, Ahmet Şan.

Not only is she a fighter, she also officiates matches.

She further noted that their accomplishments will serve as inspiration for many and reiterated that it takes hard work and dedication to achieve success.

Cavadzade aims to reclaim a medal in the upcoming European Senior Karate Championships tournament on March 26 in Spain.