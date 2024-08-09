Turkish boxing sensation Hatice Akbaş claimed the silver medal in the women’s 54 kg. category, falling to China’s Yuan Chang in a hard-fought final.

Her achievement brings Türkiye’s medal tally to two silvers and three bronzes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games so far.

The final was closely followed in Akbaş’s hometown of Akçadağ, Malatya, where a large screen broadcast the match.

Among the viewers were her proud mother, Ilkay Akbaş, and local dignitaries including Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Malatya MP Mehmet Celal Fendoğlu, Akçadağ Mayor Hasan Ulutaş and Akçadağ Kaymakam Adem Topaca.

Ilkay Akbaş, moved by the event, expressed gratitude and optimism for her daughter’s future.

“Our goal was a medal, and we’re grateful for the silver. Hatice is young and inexperienced, but I believe she’ll come back as a champion in 2028,” she said, also extending thanks to her family and coaches.

Fendoğlu and Eyüp Gönültaş praised Akbaş’s performance, highlighting her as a role model for young athletes.

In the marathon swim, held at Paris’ iconic Pont Alexandre III, Kuzey Tunçelli finished 23rd with a time of 2:02:58.1.

Emir Batur Albayrak, unfortunately, did not complete the race.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won gold with 1:50:52.7, followed by Germany's Oliver Klemet with silver and Hungary's David Betlehem with bronze.

Betlehem celebrated with a nod to Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç’s iconic pose, adding a cross-sport touch to the celebrations.