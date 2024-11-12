Türkiye's grandmaster (GM) Ediz Gürel has reached the top 100 in the world chess rankings after achieving an Elo rating of 2640.7 points.

According to the Turkish Chess Federation, Gürel earned the ranking during his performance at the European Individual Chess Championship, which is currently underway in Petrovac, Montenegro.

At just 15 years old, GM Ediz Gürel climbed to 95th place in the live world rankings.

Starting at 7 in the northwestern city of Bursa, he rose beyond borders to earn international recognition, with his crowning achievement being a bronze medal at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Gürel also stunned the world again by defeating the third-ranked player globally, cementing his place among the chess elite.