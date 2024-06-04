As the world anticipates the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, Türkiye's contingent of exceptional athletes continues to expand, reaching an impressive 59 as of June 1.

This diverse and talented group of visually impaired, physically disabled, and special athletes embodies the spirit of perseverance and athleticism that defines the Paralympic movement.

The latest additions to this growing team are Aysel Önder in athletics and Muharrem Korhan Yamaç in para shooting, showcasing the nation's prowess in a wide range of disciplines.

With quotas secured in goalball, football, shooting, table tennis, athletics, archery, taekwondo, swimming, and badminton, Türkiye's presence in Paris is set to be a formidable one.

Goalball, football's limelight

Türkiye's team spirit will be on full display in goalball and football, with both the women's national goalball team and the visually-impaired B1 men's football national team securing their spots in Paris.

The reigning Paralympic champions, the women's goalball team, will be a force to be reckoned with, while the 10-member strong football team is poised to make their mark on the international stage.

Strength in numbers

Of the 59 athletes who have qualified for Paris 2024, 38 are physically disabled, highlighting their exceptional dedication and skill.

The remaining 19 athletes are visually impaired, with two representing the special athletes category.

This diverse representation speaks to the inclusivity and competitive spirit that underpin the Paralympic Games.

Archery takes aim

Archery has emerged as a dominant force for Türkiye, with nine athletes securing their tickets to Paris.

This impressive achievement is followed closely by taekwondo (8), table tennis (7), and shooting (7).

Athletics, swimming, and badminton have also secured multiple quotas, demonstrating the depth and breadth of Türkiye's Paralympic talent pool.

Legacy of success

Building on the 15 medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Türkiye is sending a team of seasoned veterans and rising stars to Paris.

The women's national goalball team and para table tennis player Abdullah Öztürk, both gold medalists in Tokyo, will be aiming to defend their titles.

They will be joined by other medalists from previous games, including para table tennis players Nesim Turan, Ali Öztürk, and Kübra Korkut, para archers Bahattin Hekimoğlu and Öznur Cüre, para swimmer Sevilay Öztürk, para taekwondo player Mahmut Bozteke, and para thrower Ayşegül Pehlivanlar.

Paris 2024 promises to be a global celebration of athleticism, perseverance, and the human spirit.

With over 4,000 athletes from around the world competing in 22 sports, the Games will showcase the extraordinary abilities of athletes with disabilities.