Suruç, once notorious for its association with terrorist incidents, has undergone a remarkable transformation under the administration of appointed officials, shifting its focus from turmoil to culture and sports.

Recent developments in the district have led to a newfound enthusiasm among both youth and families, who now actively participate in various organized events with peace of mind.

Formerly marred by frequent terrorist activities, Suruç in southeastern Şanlıurfa province has seen a significant overhaul under the leadership of appointed officials.

With both the district governorate and municipality under the control of these appointed administrators, many of the area's long-standing issues have been addressed.

The appointed officials have successfully tackled numerous challenges ranging from infrastructure to social services, effectively transforming the landscape of Suruç.

They have not only resolved issues like roads, water and other basic amenities but have also spearheaded a wide range of social activities.

New sports facilities have been established, fostering the development of various sporting disciplines, while social life for residents has been enriched with the opening of numerous youth centers, parks, playgrounds and cafes.

Notably, 2023 marked the inaugural year of a book fair in the district, signaling a growing cultural presence.

Additionally, the past year has witnessed the hosting of festivals where renowned artists have engaged with the public, drawing crowds of tens of thousands.

Recently, Suruç hosted the Muay Thai Regional Championship, with plans underway to organize the Türkiye Hockey Championship this summer.

Speaking on the monumental changes taking place, Suruç District Governor and Acting Mayor Ibrahim Güneş emphasized that the district's name is now synonymous with sports and social events rather than terrorism.

Güneş declared the eradication of terrorism from the area, highlighting the priority given to sports as a means of preventing youth from engaging in extremist activities.

He stressed the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, including local authorities and nongovernmental organizations, in promoting sports among the youth.

With significant investments and support from higher authorities, the district has witnessed remarkable progress in sporting infrastructure, exemplified by the completion of a top-tier hockey field.

Güneş also underscored the expansion of youth centers to accommodate the growing interest in sports and other recreational activities, with plans to open additional facilities in the near future.

In preserving the social and cultural fabric of Suruç, Güneş emphasized the importance of fostering a sense of community while creating new opportunities.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at identifying and nurturing talent among the youth, with active involvement from schools and local sports authorities.

These efforts, coupled with investments in social infrastructure, aim to cultivate a vibrant and peaceful environment where residents can thrive.

Güneş expressed satisfaction with the positive reception from the community, noting a shift in perception towards Suruç as a city of tranquility and opportunity.

Looking ahead, Güneş articulated a vision of Suruç as a hub of culture, sports, and education, supported by robust infrastructure and a thriving community.

He reiterated the commitment of local authorities to continue building on past successes, with the ultimate goal of transforming Suruç into a beacon of peace and prosperity for all its residents.