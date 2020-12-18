Turkey’s leading media group Turkuvaz Media is set to host an esports summit next week that will discuss the emerging sport’s march toward mainstream recognition and the billion-dollar market it has created.

Organized by Daily Sabah’s parent company Turkuvaz and the Para (Money) magazine published by it, the summit will take place online on Tuesday.

Announcing this year’s theme as “building the future’s sport,” the second edition of the Esports Business Summit will focus on esports’ increasing reach throughout the world, especially in a year when the coronavirus pandemic either completely halted or severely disrupted dozens of sports.

Another topic of discussion will be the exponential growth of the esports market.

According to Dutch analytics company NewZoo, global esports revenue has exceeded $1.1 billion (TL 8.42 billion) this year. Experts estimate the revenue in Turkey has also increased to TL 1 billion with the potential for more.

Sponsored by computer peripheral manufacturer Logitech, the summit will host several prominent figures in esports and gaming in general to discuss the topics.

Aside from Mert Tanrıverdi, the general manager of Bundesliga football club Schalke 04’s esports division, and presidents of Turkey’s leading esports teams, the summit will host International Esports Federation General Secretary Boban Totovski.

The event will also host Fatih “Luger” Güven, Turkey’s most successful esports player who transferred to 100 Thieves, the League of Legends team formed by NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The closing keynote of the event will be delivered by Çisil Çakır, the streaming platform Twitch’s manager for the United Kingdom and Turkey.

Starting at 1 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT), the event will be livestreamed at http://www.e-sporzirvesiturkiye.com and will also be available on Para magazine’s YouTube account.