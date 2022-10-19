The 4th "E-sports Summit," one of Türkiye’s biggest esports conferences was held in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organized by the Sports Ministry, Turkuvaz Media Group’s economy weekly, PARA, and sponsored by one of the country's largest communications companies, Turk Telekom.

The summit was opened by Turkuvaz Magazine Deputy General Manager Özgür Atanur, followed by a special session by Turkish Esports Federation President Alper Afşin Özdemir.

The event focuses on the esports’ march toward mainstream recognition, the billion-dollar market it has created and its increasing reach throughout the world.

Another topic of discussion was the exponential growth of the esports market as well as its traditions from Web 2 to Web 3.

The summit hosted several prominent figures from the world of esports and gaming, in general, to discuss the topics in different sessions.