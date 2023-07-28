Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Thursday was controversially disqualified from the world championships for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent, Anna Smirnova.

In a heartfelt and passionate declaration, the four-time world champion asserted, "We will never shake hands with them."

Kharlan, 32, revealed that she had received the green light to snub her Russian rival from the head of the sport's federation, Emmanuel Katsiadakis.

To the surprise of many, he allegedly assured her that it was "possible" to bypass the traditional handshake and instead offer a touch of her blade following a victory.

However, Kharlan's dreams of standing firm on her principles were shattered when the assurances seemingly fell through.

"This federation will never change. In any case, I don't know if I will still be alive if that ends up happening," Kharlan lamented, alluding to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Her profound concern transcended mere sportsmanship; it resonated with the deeper issues that have gripped her nation's very existence.

In the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the appointment of Emmanuel Katsiadakis as the head of the International Fencing Federation raised eyebrows, given his predecessor was Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

With the geopolitical tensions serving as a backdrop, Kharlan's refusal to shake hands assumed symbolic significance that transcended the fencing arena.

Her disqualification from the team event at the world championships, a qualifier for the highly coveted 2024 Paris Olympics, was undoubtedly a heavy blow.

However, Kharlan remained resolute in her conviction and had no regrets.

She had already won Olympic gold in the team event in Beijing back in 2008, but this time, her actions were driven by a deeper sense of purpose.

"All I know is that I really made the right choice. There is something more important than medals – my country, my family," she said.

The impact of her brave stance reverberated beyond the sporting arena, sparking an outpouring of support from fellow Ukrainians.

From the government to athletes, celebrities to soldiers on the front lines, Kharlan's actions struck a chord in the hearts of her compatriots.

As the sports world grappled with the implications of her disqualification, Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina voiced her support for Kharlan's decision.

Svitolina, who has consistently refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents, emphasized that Kharlan's actions were "the right thing to do for our people."