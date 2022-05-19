Turkish German boxer Musa Askan Yamak, who died of a heart attack during a fight last Sunday, was buried in his hometown of Alucra, in northeastern Turkey’s Giresun Thursday.

His funeral was held at the Alucra Central Mosque. District Gov. Mustafa Çelik, Alucra Mayor Suat Aybar, representatives from the Turkish and German boxing federations, fellow athletes and locals attended the funeral.

The boxer, who was undefeated in his 75 career bouts, was later laid to rest at the district cemetery.

Yamak collapsed in the ring after suffering a heart attack in the third round of an 84-kilogram fight in Munich, Germany. He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last Monday.

Yamak became the European and Asian light heavyweight champion while holding the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and Global Boxing Union (GBU) belts.