Turkish German boxer Musa Askan Yamak, who died of a heart attack during a fight last Sunday, was buried in his hometown of Alucra, in northeastern Turkey’s Giresun Thursday.
His funeral was held at the Alucra Central Mosque. District Gov. Mustafa Çelik, Alucra Mayor Suat Aybar, representatives from the Turkish and German boxing federations, fellow athletes and locals attended the funeral.
The boxer, who was undefeated in his 75 career bouts, was later laid to rest at the district cemetery.
Yamak collapsed in the ring after suffering a heart attack in the third round of an 84-kilogram fight in Munich, Germany. He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last Monday.
Yamak became the European and Asian light heavyweight champion while holding the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and Global Boxing Union (GBU) belts.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.