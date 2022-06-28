Turkey women's national volleyball team will resume its 2022 FIVB Nations League campaign Wednesday when it takes on host Canada.

The Nations League Pool 5 - Week 3 action will be held in Calgary, Canada, between June 29 and July 2.

Other then host Canada, the Sultans of the Nets will also face women's volleyball heavyweights the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands.

They will play against the Netherlands on June 30, before tackling the current table topper Japan on July 1 and the second-placed U.S. on July 2.

Turkey is currently fifth in the standings with 16 points from five wins and three losses.

In the Week 2 action in Brazil, Turkey won against South Korea and Germany, while suffering defeats against Serbia and Brazil.

A total of 16 teams are competing in a round-robin tournament, with every core team hosting a pool at least once.

The teams are divided into four pools of four teams each week and compete over five weeks, with a total of 120 matches.

The top five teams after the round-robin tournament will join the hosts in the final round.

The relegations, on the other hand, will consider the four challenger teams and the last ranked challenger team will be excluded from the next edition.

The winners of the Challenger Cup would qualify for the next edition as a challenger team.

This year's finals will be held in Ankara between July 13 and July 17.

Turkey Squad

Cansu Özbay, Elif Şahin, Sıla Çalışkan, Ebrar Karakurt, Meryem Boz, Hande Baladin, Tuğba Şenoğlu, Saliha Şahin, Meliha İsmailoğlu, Eda Erdem Dündar, Zehra Güneş, Beyza Arıcı, Bahar Akbay, Simge Aköz, Ayça Aykaç and Aylin Acar.