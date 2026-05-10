Hundreds of cyclists rolled through Istanbul’s historic streets on Sunday as the latest Yeşilay Historic Peninsula Bicycle Tour became a show of health, unity and solidarity with Palestine.

Cyclists gathered shortly after sunrise outside Sepetçiler Kasrı in Sirkeci, where hundreds of riders, waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners prepared for the 20-kilometer ride across some of the city’s most iconic districts.

Families rode beside seasoned cyclists, volunteers alongside students, as the peloton rolled through Karaköy, Beşiktaş, Unkapanı, Balat and Eyüpsultan under police escort.

Organized by Yeşilay with support from the Turkish Cycling Federation and the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, the event once again showcased how deeply cycling has become woven into Istanbul’s growing urban culture.

Yet this edition carried added emotional and humanitarian significance through its connection to the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international civilian initiative aimed at drawing attention to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and delivering aid through a planned maritime mission.

The ride’s symbolism was impossible to miss.

Riders crossed streets lined with Ottoman-era architecture and centuries-old walls while chanting messages of unity and peace.

Along the route, residents and tourists stopped to film the procession as the colorful stream of bicycles cut through the heart of one of the world’s oldest cities.

Unlike professional races driven by speed and competition, Sunday’s tour focused on accessibility and participation.

Participants ride bicycles from Sepetçiler Kasrı during an event organized by Yeşilay and the Palestine Support Platform in support of the Global Sumud Fleet, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

The beginner-friendly route allowed riders of nearly all experience levels to take part, reinforcing Yeşilay’s long-running philosophy that sports and active living can serve as tools against addiction and social isolation.

Founded in 1920, Yeşilay has spent decades promoting healthy lifestyles across Türkiye through education campaigns, rehabilitation programs and nationwide sporting initiatives.

Its traditional bicycle tours, launched in 2011 across all 81 provinces, have become among the organization’s most recognizable public events, encouraging communities to embrace cycling as both recreation and a symbol of healthy living.

In Istanbul, those efforts have expanded rapidly.

Since 2024, Yeşilay has organized monthly rides through the Historic Peninsula and Caddebostan, helping establish a more visible cycling culture in a city often dominated by heavy traffic and crowded public transport.

The organization’s 2026 calendar includes 22 separate tours, reflecting the growing popularity of recreational cycling among Istanbul residents.

Sunday’s edition stood apart because of its humanitarian message.

Organizers and participants framed the ride as a peaceful act of awareness for the Global Sumud Flotilla, whose name comes from the Arabic word “sumud,” meaning steadfastness and resilience.

The initiative has drawn support from activists and humanitarian groups across multiple countries seeking to spotlight conditions in Gaza.

While Yeşilay remains focused primarily on health and addiction prevention, the event demonstrated how grassroots sports gatherings can also become platforms for broader social awareness.

Riders described the event as an opportunity to combine physical activity with collective solidarity, turning each kilometer into a visible statement of support.

The tour also arrived during a busy period for Turkish cycling.

Earlier in May, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye brought elite international teams and global attention to the country, while community rides such as Yeşilay’s continue building momentum at the local level.

Safety remained central throughout the morning. Participants were required to bring their own bicycles, wear helmets and follow traffic instructions, with support vehicles and officials accompanying the group across the route.

The ride lasted roughly 90 minutes before cyclists returned to the starting area overlooking the Bosporus.