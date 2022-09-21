A helicopter traveling to southwestern Türkiye to respond to a forest fire crashed in western province of Denizli on Wednesday. Initial media reports say one person aboard was injured.
The crash took place near Çardak district of Denizli and was reportedly traveling from northern province of Kastamonu, to aid the extinguishing efforts.
Çardak Mayor Hüsnü Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there were seven people aboard the helicopter and search and rescue crews were working on the crash site.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.