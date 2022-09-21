A helicopter traveling to southwestern Türkiye to respond to a forest fire crashed in western province of Denizli on Wednesday. Initial media reports say one person aboard was injured.

The crash took place near Çardak district of Denizli and was reportedly traveling from northern province of Kastamonu, to aid the extinguishing efforts.

Çardak Mayor Hüsnü Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there were seven people aboard the helicopter and search and rescue crews were working on the crash site.