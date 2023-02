Some 53 hours after he was buried under the rubble of a five-story apartment building, the unidentified boy was removed from the debris by crews in Şanlıurfa province’s Yenişehir neighborhood. The boy, whose face was covered in dust, appeared fine and was taken to a hospital after teams applied first aid.

Search and rescue crews pulled a 1-year-old boy to safety after the deadly earthquakes that hit 10 Turkish provinces early Monday.

